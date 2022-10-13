Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Boxing
'Joined the team 49 days back,' says Coach Thapa about Gujarat's boxing rise
In a state that severely lacks a boxing culture, Gujarat's pugilists punched above their weight at the National Games 2022 in a short span of time.
The boxing scene in India is highly concentrated in the state of Haryana and Manipur. But it is another state that looks to be in road towards bringing a much-needed change.
Krishna Thapa joined the Gujarat team as a coach just 49 days before the 36th National Games, but her boxers have surpassed expectations. The new coach talks about the state's boxing culture, National Games and more. Watch the video.
