Bhavani Devi wins gold at the National Games 2022
Tokyo Olympian Bhavani Devi clinched gold for Tamil Nadu in the women's sabre event at the 2022 National Games.
Ace Indian fencer Bhavani Devi bagged gold for Tamil Nadu defeating Punjab's Jagmeet Kaur 15-3 in the women's sabre final event at the National Games 2022 on Friday.
This was Bhavani's third consecutive gold at the Games as she had earlier won gold in the 2011 and 2015 editions. Watch it here.
