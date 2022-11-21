Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Basketball

The real angry young man of the 70s!

Indian Basketball legend a.k.a the angry young man of Basketball, Abbas Moontasir dies.

X
By

Richa Singh

Published: 21 Nov 2022 9:18 AM GMT

Be it working in Bollywood films to questioning Basketball Federation of India for its remiss approach to the game, the man never shied away.

The legendary Basketballer Abbas Moontasir passed away a couple of days ago, leaving behind a long legacy in Indian basketball. Take a look back at his journey.


Basketball Indian Sports Indian athletes 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X