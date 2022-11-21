Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Basketball
The real angry young man of the 70s!
Indian Basketball legend a.k.a the angry young man of Basketball, Abbas Moontasir dies.
Be it working in Bollywood films to questioning Basketball Federation of India for its remiss approach to the game, the man never shied away.
The legendary Basketballer Abbas Moontasir passed away a couple of days ago, leaving behind a long legacy in Indian basketball. Take a look back at his journey.
