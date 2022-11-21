Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Badminton
Why is Sindhu out of BWF Tour Finals?
Despite making the cut, why is India's premier shuttler not playing the BWF World Tour Finals?
After many calculations and predictions, the debate over India's participants at the showpiece event is finally over.
India's premier female shuttler, P.V. Sindhu, having sealed her place in the BWF World Tour Finals, won't be able to take part in this high-octane competition. But what could be the reasons? Watch the video to find out!
Next Story