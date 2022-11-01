Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Badminton

Satwik-Chirag win the BWF French Open 2022 l Highlights

Will Satwik-Chirag create another piece of history tonight?

X
By

Richa Singh

Published: 1 Nov 2022 5:01 PM GMT

The French Open has been a good one for India and especially our dynamic duo. India's star Male doubles shuttlers look to script their best performance at the Yonex French Open 2022.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty clash against the unseeded pair from Chinese Taipei, LU Ching Yao and YANG Po Han in the finals to win their first ever Super 750 series.


Badminton French Open Chirag Shetty Satwiksairaj Rankireddy 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X