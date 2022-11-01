Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Badminton
Live BWF Junior World Championships finals | Sankar vs Li
The southpaw enters the court for the final showdown, but will he be able to bring India's first-ever men's singles title?
Young Indian shuttler S Sankar Muthusamy becomes only the 4th ever Indian to reach the final of the BWF Junior World Championships.
The Chennai lad with his unmatched calm and skilled play will place his best bet to create history at the mega event. Join in to watch the live reaction of the match.
Next Story