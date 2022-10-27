Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Badminton
Lakshya Sen vs Kidambi Srikanth | French Open 2022
As India's best singles players take on each other, will it be a recap of the World Championships, or will the tables turn? Exciting encounter ahead
The day two of the French Open 2022 features an all-Indian clash in the men's singles event as Lakshya Sen takes on Kidambi Srikanth for a place in the Round of 16.
Who will join Sameer Verma and HS Prannoy in the Round of 16? It remains to be seen!
