Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Badminton

Lakshya Sen vs Kidambi Srikanth | French Open 2022

As India's best singles players take on each other, will it be a recap of the World Championships, or will the tables turn? Exciting encounter ahead

X
By

Richa Singh

Published: 27 Oct 2022 6:13 PM GMT

The day two of the French Open 2022 features an all-Indian clash in the men's singles event as Lakshya Sen takes on Kidambi Srikanth for a place in the Round of 16.

Who will join Sameer Verma and HS Prannoy in the Round of 16? It remains to be seen!


Badminton Kidambi Srikanth Lakshya Sen 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X