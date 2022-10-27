Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Badminton

Lakshya Sen vs HS Prannoy highlights | Denmark Open 2022 Badminton

It's the clash between the compatriots, but who will make it to the quarters?

X
By

Richa Singh

Published: 27 Oct 2022 8:14 AM GMT

As has become the norm in recent times, it will be another all-Indian clash at the BWF Denmark Open 2022 as Lakshya Sen takes on HS Prannoy.

This battle of generations has given us thrilling matches in the past and we don't expect anything less today. Join us as Vithi Joat comments on the live proceedings.


Badminton Lakshya Sen HS Prannoy 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X