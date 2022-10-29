Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Badminton
Denmark Open 2022 Highlights | Satwik-Chirag vs Chia-Soh
Will Chirag-Satwik be able to take their WC revenge against the Malaysians?
The dynamic duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty were against their nemesis Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in the quarters of BWF Denmark Open 2022 badminton tournament.
The Indians are yet to win against the Malaysians but expect a cracking encounter with all fireworks. Join Richa Singh as she comments on the proceedings live.
