Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Badminton

Denmark Open 2022 Highlights | Satwik-Chirag vs Chia-Soh

Will Chirag-Satwik be able to take their WC revenge against the Malaysians?

X
By

Richa Singh

Published: 29 Oct 2022 5:06 AM GMT

The dynamic duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty were against their nemesis Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in the quarters of BWF Denmark Open 2022 badminton tournament.

The Indians are yet to win against the Malaysians but expect a cracking encounter with all fireworks. Join Richa Singh as she comments on the proceedings live.


Badminton Satwiksairaj Rankireddy Chirag Shetty 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X