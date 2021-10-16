Why we don't deserve Deepika Kumari?

Deepika Kumari India's finest archer and current world no. 1 has been a lone warrior in archery for India since one can remember. Her cabinet is full of accolades narrating her journey but it still remains empty at a place where her most deserved Olympic medal should be placed. But does that make her any less worthy?



Incessant criticism is often thrown her way regardless of her achievements. Which leaves us with a question do we deserve Deepika Kumari? She has taken India to stages and places where no one has ever catered the nation to. An archer nothing short of a legend receives hatred after that all she has achieved. Does she deserve this hatred?