14-year-old Anahat Singh is the youngest Indian in the CWG squad

Teenage squash prodigy Anahat Singh will be making her debut at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022, ready to do the country proud. In this video, we look at the youngster's journey so far.

By

The Bridge Desk

Published: 28 July 2022 6:13 AM GMT

Anahat Singh, all of 14, was included in India's squash squad for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022.

The teenage squash prodigy will want to make a mark at CWG 2022 where she will be the youngest Indian athlete, as well.

