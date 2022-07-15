CWG Begin In
94-year-old Bhagwani Devi Dagar scripts history by winning 3 medals

Bagging 3 medals from the World Masters Athletics Championships in Tampere, Finland, 94-year-old Bhagwani Devi Dagar has inspired the whole nation by creating such a rave history.

By

The Bridge Desk

Published: 15 July 2022 2:58 PM GMT

94-year-old Bhagwani Devi Dagar has become a sensation and a source of inspiration after winning the gold medal in 100m at the World Masters Athletics Championships.

For her, age is just a number - watch this video to know about her inspiring journey.

Athletics Athletics federation of India 
