94-year-old Bhagwani Devi Dagar scripts history by winning 3 medals
Bagging 3 medals from the World Masters Athletics Championships in Tampere, Finland, 94-year-old Bhagwani Devi Dagar has inspired the whole nation by creating such a rave history.
94-year-old Bhagwani Devi Dagar has become a sensation and a source of inspiration after winning the gold medal in 100m at the World Masters Athletics Championships.
For her, age is just a number - watch this video to know about her inspiring journey.
