50 in 50 at 56, Milind Soman is aging like a fine wine
Milind Soman is an Indian actor, supermodel, film producer, and fitness enthusiast. He regularly keeps on posting such videos on his social media handles
Fitness aficionado Milind Soman left the netizens in awe following a recent Instagram post where the 56-year-old actor could be seen doing 50 push-ups in 50 seconds. He captioned it by saying "The best thing to do at sunset"
