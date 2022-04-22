CWG Begin In
50 in 50 at 56, Milind Soman is aging like a fine wine

Milind Soman is an Indian actor, supermodel, film producer, and fitness enthusiast. He regularly keeps on posting such videos on his social media handles

Rahul

Published: 22 April 2022 5:11 AM GMT


Fitness aficionado Milind Soman left the netizens in awe following a recent Instagram post where the 56-year-old actor could be seen doing 50 push-ups in 50 seconds. He captioned it by saying "The best thing to do at sunset"


