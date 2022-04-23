Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Fitness & Wellness
105-year-old world record holder Man Kaur, proves age is just a number
Man Kaur is a multiple World Masters Championship gold medallist and multiple Asian Masters Championship medallist athlete
India's oldest centenarian woman athlete Man Kaur has won numerous accolades in major athletic outings. Hailing from Chandigarh, she has won more than 31 gold medals in international tournaments. In 2020, she was felicitated with Nari Shakti Puraskar by the President of India.
