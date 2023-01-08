Aurangabad's Kavita starts her sporting career at 53

Most sportspersons' careers come to a grinding halt well before they enter their forties.



For 53-year-old Kavita Anil Jadhav, though, life as a triathlete has just begun, with her debut in the Maharashtra State Olympic Games.





At 53, Kavita is the oldest athlete in triathlon here in the Maharashtra State Olympic Games.



A beautician by profession, Kavita has other plans too - she wants to become the first Iron Lady of Marathwada.



"Yes, for many, 50 is the end of the road in sports. But for me, 53 is the beginning," Kavita said.



Her two sons take care of the travel business left behind by her husband.



"The State Games have been a great learning experience. I want to continue playing for my district as long as I can," Kavita explained.



