Odisha FC completes the signing of Puitea for an undisclosed fee

Odisha FC has completed the transfer of Lalthathanga Khawlhring 'Puitea' on a 3-year deal for a club-record transfer fee, the club announced on Wednesday.

The Mizoram-born midfielder kickstarted his career with Bethlehem Vengthlam before securing a move to the DSK Shivajians Academy. Puitea was awarded the "Best Midfielder" in the Mizoram Premier League for the 2015-16 season.

In 2017 Northeast United FC secured the services of the talented midfielder on a three-year deal but was loaned out to Aizawl FC for the entirety of the season. Puitea quickly became a mainstay for Aizawl as he finished the season with a goal to his name.



Eventually, he returned to the Highlanders the following season and debuted against the Gaurs. Puitea made a total of 29 appearances for NEUFC.

A move to Kerala Blasters was on the cards for Puitea where he inked a 3-year deal with the club. He made his debut and announced himself by scoring his first Hero ISL goal against the Blues after coming on as a substitute in the 46th minute. The midfielder was pivotal for the Blasters reaching the Hero ISL finals forming a solid partnership with Jeakson Singh.

Puitea joins the Kalinga Warriors on the back of winning the Hero ISL 2022-23 with ATK Mohun Bagan (now Mohun Bagan Super Giant) beating BFC in the finals.