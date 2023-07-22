NorthEast United FC Sign Versatile Defender Soraisham Dinesh Singh

NorthEast United FC announced the signing of versatile defender Soraisham Dinesh Singh on a two-year contract on Saturday.

The Manipur-born footballer becomes the club’s latest acquisition as the club continues to strengthen the squad for the much-anticipated 2023-24 football season.

After brief youth stints at Shillong Lajong & Royal Wahingdoh, Dinesh’s professional journey began with Real Kashmir in 2016. One year later, he returned to his home state to play for TRAU FC, where he spent three seasons during which the Red Pythons were also promoted to the I-League. He then moved to new entrants Sreenidi Deccan ahead of the 2021-22 season, where he greatly impressed over the next two seasons.

Now, following in the footsteps of his elder brother Soraisham Sandeep Singh, the 25-year-old makes the switch to a Hero Indian Super League (ISL) side.

Expressing his excitement on joining the Highlanders, Dinesh said, “NorthEast United FC will be my first Hero ISL team. For a player from Manipur, representing this club is a dream come true. The talent this club has nurtured for Indian Football played a major role in convincing me to join them.”

Head coach Juan Pedro Benali highlighted the thought process behind signing a player like Dinesh, stating, “Being efficient with both feet is a rare and valuable skill in football. In addition to that, there are very few players who can play across the complete backline.



Dinesh is someone who has that ability and is also technically gifted. He also comes with considerable experience and is ready to take on new challenges.”

After Konsam Phalguni Singh, Ibson Melo, Redeem Tlang, Buanthanglun Samte, and Michel Zabaco, Dinesh Singh becomes NorthEast United FC’s sixth new signing and the third defender of the transfer window.

CEO Mandar Tamhane extended a warm welcome to the club’s latest arrival, by saying, “Dinesh fits our philosophy perfectly. While nurturing local talents remain a core focus, we also seek players who can help us achieve our goals. His versatility, technical ability, and being from the region, is a perfect recipe for the immediate future of our club.”