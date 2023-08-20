Kerala Blasters FC completes the signing of Ghanaian striker Kwame Peprah

Kerala Blasters FC have completed the signing of Ghanaian striker, Kwame Peprah, who puts pen-to-paper on a two year deal until 2025.

Peprah, who hails from Kumasi, Ghana, has experience playing across the first divisions of Ghana, South Africa and Israel.

The 22-year-old striker first gained attention with his impressive performances for local club King Faisal FC in the Ghana Premier League. He scored 2 goals from 13 appearances in his debut season in 2019. Following this, in a breakthrough 2020/21 season, Peprah scored 12 goals, finishing as the top-scorer for his club and as the second highest goal-scorer in the league. Perpah then moved to Orlando Pirates in 2021, making an an immediate impact.

He was named the Pirates’ Player of the season and also shortlisted for the DStv Premiership Young Player of the Season aware following an impressive 7 goals in his debut season. Prior to joining the Blasters, Peprah had loan spells with Maritzburg Utd. in the DStv Premiership and with Hapoel Hadera in the Ligat ha'Al.

Commenting on the new signing, Karolis Skinkys, Kerala Blasters Sporting Director, said: "Kwame is an important addition to our squad. His physical attributes and footballing skills make him a big asset for our team. A young, versatile, & fast-footed striker, I believe Kwame will pose a constant threat to the Hero ISL defences and help our team fight for the highest targets."

Kwame Peprah said : "Many thanks to the Club for providing me this opportunity. I am really happy to join this amazing Club and to have the opportunity to play in India. I look forward to joining my teammates very soon and to and kick-start the next season!”

Subject to medicals, Kwame Peprah would be soon joining the rest of the squad.