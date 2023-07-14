Kerala Blasters FC completes the signing of defender Pritam Kotal

Kerala Blasters has announced that it has reached an agreement with Mohun Bagan Super Giant for the transfer of Pritam Kotal. The deal will see Sahal Abdul Samad go the other way, bringing an end to his 6 year journey with the Club. The Club will also receive an undisclosed transfer fee.

It's with a heavy heart that the Club bids adieu to Sahal, and we wish him the best in his journey ahead.

The former title-winning MBSG captain joins the Blasters having put pen to paper on a three-year contract until 2026.



Kotal’s football journey began with the youth team of Chirag United, where an impressive stint opened doors to the India U-19 side. In 2011, Pritam joined the All India Football Federation’s developmental I-League side, Indian Arrows. He made 26 appearances for Arrows before earning a move to Mohun Bagan, in 2013, where he quickly established himself as a first-team regular.

Pritam marked his ISL debut in 2014 with FC Pune City, from Mohun Bagan. He would spend two years there. In a standout 2015, he won the I-League title with Mohun Bagan and also won the I-League’s Best Defender for the year 2015. The trophy collection continued as he picked his maiden ISL trophy with ATK in 2016.

Join us in welcoming our latest addition, THE ROYAL BENGAL TIGER, Pritam Kotal!

The defender made a permanent switch to ATK in 2018, kickstarting a journey that saw him transform as a player and leader for both Club and Country. Since 2018, Pritam made over 125 appearances for the Club, becoming a vital cog in the team’s defense. Under his leadership and captaincy, the team would go on to lift two more Hero ISL trophies in 2020 and 2023.



Pritam has been just as consistent with Indian National Football Team. Since his debut in 2015, he has been a mainstay in defense and has featured regularly for the Blue Tigers. been a vital cog in the team’s plans. He has made over 50 appearances for the Blue Tigers and has lifted numerous trophies like the SAFF Championship, Intercontinental Cup, and Tri Nations Cup with the national team.

Equally apt playing at center back or right back, Kotal is known as a hard-as-nails defender. His strong tackling capabilities combined with an unwavering level of commitment and steel in his approach toward football have made him a true stalwart of Indian Football. An inspiring figure both on and off the pitch, Pritam has led by example for both Club and Country over the years.

Commenting on the successful signing of Pritam Kotal and Karolis Skinkys, Kerala Blasters Sporting Director, said:

“Pritam is a player with a tremendous work ethic and winning mentality. It is very rare to see players like Pritam who, despite having enjoyed the kind of success that he has enjoyed over the years, still want to reinvent themselves, get better, and maintain their standard of play. He brings a wealth of experience and leadership to our squad. There is no doubt that he is one of the finest players in Indian football. I am elated to have Pritam in our squad and expect nothing but great things from him this upcoming season.”

An elated Pritam Kotal said,

“I am delighted to join Kerala Blasters and embark on this new chapter of my career. The club’s rich history and passionate fanbase make it an exciting opportunity for me. I am eager to contribute my skills and leadership to the team and work towards achieving our collective goals. I am grateful for the trust placed in me by Kerala Blasters, and I promise to give my absolute best on the field. Together with my new teammates, I am confident that we will create memorable moments and bring success to the club. I am eagerly looking forward to wearing the Kerala Blasters jersey and making our fans proud. Let’s go, Blasters!”

Pritam becomes the fourth signing by the Club this summer, following the arrivals of Jaushua Sotirio, Prabir Das, & Naocha Singh. He is expected to link up with the squad in Kochi where preseason preparations have already begun.