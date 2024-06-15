ISL Transfers: Nemil extends stay at FC Goa for three year

Muhammed Nemil extended his association with FC Goa putting pen-to-paper on a new three-year contract on Saturday.

Nemil has been hailed as one of the team’s brightest young talents since joining the Gaurs in 2020, he will hence don the iconic orange shirt during the upcoming 2024-25 season and beyond.



The 22-year-old who has played 33 matches and scored 7 goals for FC Goa to date, expressed his enthusiasm about the extension: “I’m absolutely delighted to continue my journey with FC Goa. This Club has become my second home, and I am excited about the future and what we can achieve together.

“I am grateful for the support from the fans and the management, and I’m committed to giving my best in every match and training session. We had a fruitful season last time, finishing third in the ISL League stage and reaching the Durand Cup and the ISL Cup semi-finals – and we want to create a bigger impact this time around,” he added.

For Muhammed Nemil, the journey with the Men in Orange has been marked by significant milestones. After signing in 2020, he spent a season on loan with the Marcet academy in Spain. His return saw him make an immediate impact, finishing as the joint-second top goal scorer in the Durand Cup 2021 as Goa emerged champions.

The youngster made his ISL debut later that year and has featured in all of the Club’s Durand Cup, ISL, and Super Cup campaigns since then.

FC Goa’s head coach Manolo Marquez also shared his thoughts on the Kerala-based lad. “There is no doubt that Nemil is an exceptionally talented player. His ability to play with both feet and his powerful shots make him a significant asset.



“The challenge for him now is to maintain consistency, but we believe in his potential to be a decisive player for us in the coming seasons. This extension reflects our confidence in his abilities and our vision for success and trophies,” the Spaniard concluded.

Mumbai City Confirms the signing of Noufal P.N

Mumbai City FC announced the signing of Noufal P.N. The attacker joins the Islanders on a three-year contract that will see him wear the sky-blue colors until the end of the 2027 season.

The 23-year-old began his footballing journey with Basco FC before securing a transfer to his hometown club, Gokulam Kerala FC, in 2022. The Kerala native quickly made his mark on the squad, cementing his place as a starter through match-winning assists and goal contributions.

Noufal has showcased his skillsets across various tournaments in India including the I-League, Kalinga Super Cup, and Durand Cup. Having a natural flair for attack, he is known for his quick pace on the wings.

One of his biggest strengths is to create scoring opportunities for his team-mates. In his time at Gokulam Kerala FC, he notched up 53 appearances, netting five goals and providing 14 assists, making him a valuable asset to the Islanders' attacking unit in the upcoming seasons.

"Mumbai City FC is one of the most successful clubs in India and I am excited to join them. It's a dream come true for me to don the prestigious jersey and play in the biggest competitions. I'm eager to grow as a player and work with Coach Petr Kratky. I can't wait to join the squad and embark on this new chapter with the club." said Noufal