Transfers
ISL Transfer LIVE: Where will Nikhil Poojary go?- Updates, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the deadline day of ISL Transfer windonw.
ISL Transfers LIVE: It is the deadline day of the ISL transfer window and we are in on for some last-minute deals and some mayhem in Indian football.
Stay tuned with us for upcoming updates from the deadline day of ISL transfer window.
Live Updates
- 31 Jan 2024 6:43 AM GMT
The biggest dilemma is where will Nikhil Poojary go.
When AIFF allowed Nikhil Poojary to leave HFC and move around, Super Cup winners East Bengal and Mumbai City FC came into the mix to sign the defender.
But the latest development suggests that he might go to Bengaluru FC.
- 31 Jan 2024 6:03 AM GMT
Chinglensana Singh secured a big deal at Bengaluru FC.
After getting NOC from AIFF, defender Chinglensana Singh moved to Bengaluru FC on a five-and-half year deal.
- 31 Jan 2024 5:58 AM GMT
Hitesh Sharma goes to Odisha FC.
Odisha FC has secured the services of Hitesh Sharma on a two-and-half-year deal. The midfielder joins the team from Hyderabad FC.
- 31 Jan 2024 5:57 AM GMT
While this transfer window has been sedate, deadline day might bring some spice.
With AIFF allowing four HFC players to move around, the last two days have been quite interesting.