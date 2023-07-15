Hyderabad FC completes the signing of Australian winger Joe Knowles

Hyderabad FC have completed the signing of Australian attacker Joe Knowles, the club announced on Saturday. The 27-year-old represented Brisbane Roar in the A-League last season, and joins as the second new foreign overseas player for the Yellow and Black ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

“It is a great honor to sign for this club,” said Knowles, after completing the formalities. “Hyderabad FC have done unbelievably well in the four years as a club and I look forward to being a part of the history here, going forward,” he added.

Having started his career with Perth Glory in his hometown, Knowles is regarded as one of the most exciting talents in the A-League, where he climbed up through the system.

Knowles is best known for his heroics in helping Oakleigh Cannons to their maiden National Premier League Championship in 2022, scoring 21 goals in two seasons with the club. He was named the join-best player of the tournament and managed to step up to the top flight with Brisbane Roar.

Coming to 🇮🇳, with tons of Horsepower from 🇦🇺, here comes our Race Horse, Joe Knowles



ఆస్ట్రేలియా to మన ఏరియా, జో is here

The 27-year-old put on a show, scoring against the then-Premier League side Leeds United, on trials with the Roar and cemented his place in the team last season.



Speaking to the HFC faithful after the move, Knowles said, “I am really looking forward to playing in front of all the Hyderabad fans and they can expect a fast direct attacking player that will do anything for his team to be successful.”

A versatile attacker who can play across the front line, Knowles is a tough player to hold in defense. He is a strong dribbler, can score from long range and registered three assists and a goal, in 21 appearances in his debut top-flight season in Australia.

He is all set to make his Indian Super League debut with Hyderabad FC in the 2023-24 campaign