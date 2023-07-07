FC Goa completes the signing of Carlos Martinez

FC Goa have bagged the services of Carlos Martinez as their new foreign striker for the upcoming 2023-24 season. In a footballing career spanning 18 years across 13 different clubs, Martinez has notched 123 goals and 8 assists from 357 appearances.

And now he arrives on Goan shores, bringing with him a wealth of experience and footballing quality that FC Goa will look to utilise to the fullest. The 37-year-old is the seventh new addition to the Gaurs’ squad this summer, following the arrivals of Rowllin Borges, Udanta Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Boris Singh, Raynier Fernandes and Paulo Retre.

“I’ve followed FC Goa for a while now, and I’m aware of their achievements in Indian football. To be one of the most successful teams in the league, while following a style of play that I’m quite familiar with, made it easy to form an association with the Club,” Martinez said, after signing on the dotted line for the Men in Orange.

“The attacking style of play and the fighting spirit that the team has consistently shown over the years excite me, and I’m eager to arrive in Goa soon and join up with my teammates. We’ll challenge together for all the trophies, and I want to make the fans of this team proud,” he added.

Commenting on the signing, Ravi Puskur, FC Goa’s Director of Football, said, “Carlos is a striker who comes with a proven pedigree for goalscoring. He’s a striker who likes to link up with his team mates to fashion chances and connect the play, but his primary skills are his ability to find the back of the net. His aerial prowess will also add another dimension to our attack and his all round game will make him a very useful asset to the team.

“Off the pitch as well, Carlos is a great motivator and leadership comes naturally to him and we expect him to lend that experience to the team and those around him. We’re excited by his presence in the dressing room and look forward to having him with us,” he added.

Martinez’s signing a statement of intent from the Gaurs

After making it to the Indian Super League (ISL) playoffs a record six times out of the first seven seasons in the league, FC Goa failed to repeat those heroics in the last two years. With the signing of Carlos Martinez, the Club now looks to put the recent past behind them, as they compete for the top honours in Indian football once again.

Born in Mataro in the province of Barcelona, Martinez began his professional football journey with Badalona CF, where he showcased his immense talent and rose through the ranks from their U19 side to the B team. He went on to represent several lower division clubs, leaving an indelible mark with each team he played for.

In 2012, the striker signed with UE Olot and had a sensational first season, scoring an impressive 31 goals. His remarkable performances included a memorable hat-trick against Arandina CF and five crucial goals in the promotion play-offs, ultimately securing promotion to the Segunda Division B, the third tier of the Spanish football league system.

Martinez’ talent subsequently caught the attention of Villarreal CF and soon afterwards, he joined their Reserves side. He continued to shine, scoring 57 goals during his time with them.

Venturing overseas for the first time in July 2017, the 36-year-old embarked on a new chapter of his career in Japan, signing with Tokyo Verdy in the J2 League, the second division league in the country. After two seasons abroad, he returned to Spain, joining Hercules CF before shifting base to FC Andorra last year.

Throughout his illustrious career, Carlos Martinez has demonstrated exceptional skills and a keen eye for goal. His goal-scoring prowess has earned him a reputation as a formidable striker.

And now FC Goa marks the 14th club in his career and also the second time he has moved away from his home country. His addition to the squad promises to bolster the attacking force and provide an electrifying edge to the club’s playing style.