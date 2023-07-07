Transfers
Chennaiyin FC rope in young talented striker Irfan Yadwad
Chennaiyin FC have acquired the services of young talented striker Irfan Yadwad as the club’s sixth signing ahead of the 2023-24 season.
The 22-year-old joined the Marina Machans on a multi-year deal after a productive 2022-23 season at Bengaluru United, where he scored 36 goals in 34 games.
The Goa-born striker played a crucial role in Bengaluru United’s run in the I-League 2nd Division where he scored 13 goals. He also struck 15 goals to help his side finish runners-up in the BDFA Super Division, Karnataka’s first-tier football division. Irfan also won the Stafford Challenge Cup with Bengaluru United and emerged as top scorer with eight goals.
“To arrive at a club like Chennaiyin FC is a moment of great pride for me and my family. I am looking forward to meeting my new teammates, the staff and our fans. I would also like to thank the club for giving me this opportunity,” Irfan expressed his excitement on joining the club.