Bengaluru FC completes the signing of winger Rohit Danu

Bengaluru FC, on Friday, announced the signing of winger Rohit Danu on a three-year deal. The 20-year-old, who most recently turned out for Hyderabad FC and won the Indian Super League with them in 2021, is a product of the AIFF Elite Academy, and has represented India at U16, U17 and U20 levels. He was also previously part of the Indian Arrows setup between 2018 and 2020.

“I’m really excited to join Bengaluru FC because it presents an opportunity to challenge myself. This is a club that has been very consistent over the years, and I am eager to learn as much as I can from the senior players here, and try my best to contribute. I have also heard a lot about the fans and the atmosphere at the stadium. I’m looking forward to meeting my new teammates, training with them and stepping out as a BFC player at the Kanteerava,” said Danu.

Rohit Danu(Image via BFC)

Danu, who joined the AIFF Elite Academy in 2015 as part of current BFC Reserves Head Coach Bibiano Fernandes’ squad, was picked to represent India at various youth levels. At just 15, he was part of the shortlist for the Indian U17 squad set to take part in the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup, but missed out through injury.



“We’re delighted to bring Rohit on board. For someone so young, he’s got tremendous experience in the ISL at Hyderabad and representing the National Team at various youth levels. We feel he’s going to be an exciting youngster within our ranks, who’s going to learn the ropes from the experienced players we have at the club. He’s a hungry player who wants to make a bright future with us, and potentially for the Senior National Team in the future,” said Blues’ boss Simon Grayson.

Danu is the fourth signing Bengaluru have made ahead of the new season, with the club having announced the acquisitions of Halicharan Narzary, Vikram Singh and Slavko Damjanovic.

“Rohit is an exciting young player who has played quite a bit of first-team football already, and will be a valuable addition to the squad. I think Bengaluru FC represents the best platform for him to take his game to the next level, and I am sure that our coaches and experienced players will help him achieve his personal targets as well,” said Blues’ Director of Football, Darren Caldeira.