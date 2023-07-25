Bengaluru FC completes the signings of Jessel Carneiro and Shankar Sampingiraj

Bengaluru FC have signed full-back Jessel Carneiro and midfielder Shankar Sampingiraj ahead of the 2023-24 campaign, the club announced on Tuesday. Carneiro, who most recently turned out for Kerala Blasters, has signed a two-year deal, while Sampingiraj has put pen to paper on a one-year contract.

“I was really happy to learn about BFC’s interest, as this is one of the top clubs in India. From my initial conversations, I felt a great sense of belonging to the club and this is something that really drew me towards signing. The stars on top of the club badge say everything about what this club stands for and wants to achieve, and I’m looking forward to putting all my experience and hard work out on the pitch to help this club achieve its targets,” said Jessel, after the completion of formalities on his deal.

Jessel, who began his career at Dempo, turned out for Pune FC and FC Bardez before joining Kerala Blasters in 2019. A part of the Goan State team that reached the semifinal of the Santosh Trophy in 2019, Jessel was named skipper of the Blasters in November 2021, and has 63 Indian Super League appearances to his name in four seasons.

Shankar, meanwhile, rejoins the club after a successful three year stint with the Blues’ between 2013 and 2016. During his time at the club, Shankar won a Federation Cup trophy (2015) and the I-League title (2016). The 28-year-old has previously turned out for Kerala Blasters, ATK, FC Pune City and Hyderabad FC in the Indian Super League. He was also part of the RoundGlass Punjab FC side that earned promotion to the Indian Super League last term, by winning the I-League.



“I’m really excited to be back at BFC as this is the club where I made some of my best memories as a footballer. I’m a Bengaluru boy, and to give back to the city always means more, and I’m looking forward to contributing in the best possible way,” said Shankar, after completing the formalities on his deal.

The duo, who completed their medicals at the Bangalore Baptist Hospital last week, have made their way to the Inspire Institute of Sport, in Bellary, where the Blues squad is due to convene for preseason testing.

“Jessel and Shankar are two experienced players who will help us add much needed depth to our squad. Shankar knows what it means to pull on the BFC shirt and Jessel, as a leader in his previous team, will be valuable assets to our roster as we look to compete on all fronts this season. On behalf of the club, I want to welcome them to our family, and wish them luck during their time here," said Blues' Director of Football, Darren Caldeira.