Ukraine's map on Olympics' official website changed after protests

The map on the Olympic website was changed after Ukraine protested that it included a border across the Crimean Peninsula.

PTI

Updated: 2021-07-23T09:43:02+05:30

A map on the Olympic website has been changed after Ukraine protested that it included a border across the Crimean Peninsula.

The map is part of a "Cheer Zone" feature tracking how fans around the world have backed different teams at the Tokyo Games. Late Thursday the map had a black line across the top of Crimea in the same style as national borders.

On Friday morning, there was no line across the peninsula. Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014. Ukraine still considers it to be Ukrainian territory.

The Ukrainian embassy in Japan tells the Associated Press in an e-mail that "we have protested to the IOC and the map was corrected."

