Top
Bg

INDIA AT TOKYO OLYMPICS

INDIA AT OLYMPICS

Gold 0
silver 1
Bronze 1
india
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Tokyo 2020

Tokyo Olympics: Day 10 LIVE, Aug 02 — women's hockey team, Dutee Chand, Kamalpreet Kaur in action —Updates, results, blog, scores

Follow our LIVE updates on Indian athletes at the Tokyo Olympics. Get the latest news, results and medal information from DAY 10.

Indian Women
X

Can the Indians cause a quarterfinal upset? (Source: Hockey India)

By

Ankur Singh

Updated: 2021-08-02T09:18:40+05:30

Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE updates from Day 10 of the Tokyo Olympics.

On Day 10 of our Tokyo Olympics campaign, we will see the women's Hockey team taking on Australia in the quarterfinals.

Eyes will be on Kamalpreet Kaur who will be competing in women's discus throw finals.

Stay tuned with us as we bring you all the results and updates from the matches of Day 10:

Live Updates

>Load More
Tokyo Olympics 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X