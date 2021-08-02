Tokyo Olympics: Day 10 LIVE, Aug 02 — women's hockey team, Dutee Chand, Kamalpreet Kaur in action —Updates, results, blog, scores

Tokyo 2020
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE updates from Day 10 of the Tokyo Olympics.
On Day 10 of our Tokyo Olympics campaign, we will see the women's Hockey team taking on Australia in the quarterfinals.
Eyes will be on Kamalpreet Kaur who will be competing in women's discus throw finals.
Stay tuned with us as we bring you all the results and updates from the matches of Day 10:
- 2 Aug 2021 3:48 AM GMT
50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's Qualification- Prone Position
Tomar registers a total of 391/400 in prone round
And is ranked currently at 12th position
- 2 Aug 2021 3:46 AM GMT
women's hockey quarter-final- Ind vs Aus
HALF-TIME: INDIA 1 - AUSTRALIA 0
YES, YOU SAW IT RIGHT!!!!!!!
INDIA LEAD AUSTRALIA AT HALF-TIME IN THE OI HOCKEY STADIUM!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
- 2 Aug 2021 3:22 AM GMT
50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's Qualification
End of Kneeling round
Sanjeev Rajput at 25th position with 387/400, whereas Aishwarya Tomar is placed second in the rankings with 399/400 points.
- 2 Aug 2021 3:19 AM GMT
women's hockey quarter-final- Ind vs Aus
END OF Q1
INDIA 0 - AUSTRALIA 0
BALL HITS THE POST FOR AUSTRALIA AND INDIA AS RANI AND CO TAKE THE ATTACK TO THE OPPOSITION - NO PC's YET
- 2 Aug 2021 3:06 AM GMT
women's hockey quarter-final- Ind vs Aus
Indians playing it aggressive
2' INDIA LAUNCH THEMSELVES INTO THE AUSSIE HALF - BUT OOOOPSSSSSSSSSSSSS MALONE HITS THE POST!!!!!!!!!
- 2 Aug 2021 3:00 AM GMT
Shooting: 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's Qualification
Tomar Finishes the round with a score of 397/400.
He is currently placed second in the rankings.
- 2 Aug 2021 2:55 AM GMT
women's hockey quarter-final- Ind vs Aus
India all set to take on the Aussies
- 2 Aug 2021 2:54 AM GMT
Shooting: 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's Qualification
Sanjeev Rajput moving up the rankings in 2nd series
- 2 Aug 2021 2:48 AM GMT
Shooting: 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's Qualification
A strong start by Tomar
He scores 199/200 in the Kneeling round
- 2 Aug 2021 2:38 AM GMT
Shooting: 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men's Qualification
Tomar starts with three 10s in kneeling round