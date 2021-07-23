Tokyo Olympics: Rowing Day 1, July 24- Double Scull duo Arvind Singh and Arjun Lal kick off their campaign – Preview, Schedule, Live Streaming, Where to Watch

Preview

The Rowing events for the Tokyo Olympics will kick off tomorrow at the Olympic regatta course at the Sea Forest Waterway in Tokyo.



Lightweight Double Scull duo Arvind Singh and Arjun Lal will lead the charge for India after qualifying for the Olympics by finishing second in the final race of the Asia/Oceania Continental Qualifying Regatta with a time of 6:36.92. The duo also put up a strong showing at the 2019 Asian Championships in South Korea by bagging the silver despite that being their first major event after being paired with each other.



Despite this being their maiden Olympic campaign, the duo is expected to outperform expectations and give the world's best a run for their money.



Schedule and When to Watch

Saturday, 24th July- 5 am - 9 am



Lightweight Men's Double Scull Heats - Arvind Singh and Arjun Lal



Live Streaming

You can catch all the action LIVE on Sony Sports Network channels in India. You can also live stream it on the Sony LIV application or website if you have the required subscription. Alternatively, you can also watch the match on Doordarshan (DD) Sports in India.



Here are the details of broadcasters in some more countries:



Japan: The Japan Consortium



USA: NBC Universal

UK: BBC, Eurosport

China: CCTV

Australia: Seven Network

Germany: ARD-ZDF

Brazil: Grupo Globo, Bandsports

Spain: RTVE

Italy: RAI

France: Eurosport

South Africa: SABC