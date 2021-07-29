Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics: Day 6 LIVE, July 29 — Rahi Sarnobat, Manu Bhaker in action —Updates, results, blog, scores
Follow our LIVE updates on Indian athletes at the Tokyo Olympics. Get the latest news, results and medal information from DAY 6.
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE updates from Day 6 of the Tokyo Olympics.
On Day 6 of our Tokyo Olympics campaign, we will see some exciting events and players competing in different events including Hockey, Shooting and Boxing.
Eyes will be on Rahi Sarnobat, Manu Bhaker, as they will compete in the Women's 25m Air Pistol event.
Stay tuned with us as we bring you all the results and updates from the matches of Day 6:
Live Updates
- 29 July 2021 12:58 AM GMT
Badminton: Women's singles
PV Sindhu in action
- 29 July 2021 12:57 AM GMT
Shooting: 25m Pistol Women Qualification
That's all from Rahi Sarnobat
That is all of what we had from Rahi Sarnobat for the day. Not so impressive show as she finishes seventh among the first ten shooters with a total of 287 out of 300.
She started off well but tailed off towards the end. Stay tuned to know what her final ranking will be at the end of the Precision stage.
- 29 July 2021 12:53 AM GMT
Men's Hockey
END OF Q1
SEVEN CIRCLE ENTRIES FOR INDIA TWO SAVES FROM VIVALDI BUT ITS EVEN STEVENS AT THE OI HOCKEY STADIUM
India 0-0 Argentina
- 29 July 2021 12:22 AM GMT
Shooting: 25m Pistol Women Qualification
Rahi 6th after third series of 5 shots
Rahi Sarnobat is ranked 6th after her third series of five shots each.
- 29 July 2021 12:17 AM GMT
Shooting: 25m Pistol Women Qualification
Rahi starts with a 96
Rahi Sarnobat scores 96 out of a possible 100 after her first 10 shots. Nothing great, but a decent enough start for India at the Asaka Shooting Range. She is ranked 7th currently.