Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics: Day 3 LIVE, July 26 — All eyes on fencer Bhavani Devi's debut — Updates, results, blog
Follow our LIVE updates on Indian athletes at the Tokyo Olympics. Get the latest news, results and medal information from DAY 3.
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE updates from Day 3 of the Tokyo Olympics.
It's Day 3 of the Tokyo Olympics where India will be seen competing in various events including Rowing, Archery, Table Tennis and Badminton. Indian athletes from the country will be competing in various sports today and could be a rewarding day for the country in the Olympics.
Eyes will be on Manika Batra, who became the first Indian Paddler to reach the third round of the Olympics.
Stay tuned with us as we bring you all the results and updates from the matches of Day 3:
Next Story