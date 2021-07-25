Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics: Day 2 LIVE, July 25 —Manu Bhaker starts as India's medal hope — Updates, results, blog
Follow our LIVE updates on Indian athletes at the Tokyo Olympics. Get the latest news, results and medal information from DAY 2.
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE updates from Day 2 of the Tokyo Olympics.
It's Day 2 of the Tokyo Olympics where India will be seen competing in various events including Shooting, Rowing, Archery, Table Tennis and Badminton. Top athletes from the country will be competing in various sports today and could be a rewarding day for the country in the Olympics. Eyes will be on Manu Bhaker, who will lead India's charge in Women's 10m Air Pistol Event. Besides, PV Sindhu and Sania Mirza will also open their campaigns at the Games.
Stay tuned with us as we bring you all the results and updates from the matches of Day 2:
Next Story