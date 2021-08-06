Top
INDIA AT TOKYO OLYMPICS

INDIA AT OLYMPICS

Gold 0
silver 2
Bronze 3
Tokyo 2020

Tokyo Olympics: Day 15, August 7 | Daily schedule, LIVE Streaming, When and Where to watch

Check out the complete schedule of events featuring Indian players on Day 15 of the Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympics Logo
Tokyo 2020 (Source: Olympics)

By

Keyur Jain

Updated: 2021-08-06T19:36:09+05:30

On Day 15 of the Tokyo Olympics, India will compete in two medal events. Check out the complete schedule below.


Schedule for Day 15

All timings are in IST


Golf

3:00 AM

Women's Individual Play Stroke Play Round 4 - Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar


Athletics

4:30 PM

Men's Javelin Throw Final - Neeraj Chopra


Wrestling

4:05 PM Approx (2nd Match from 4:00 PM)

Men's Freestyle 65kg Bronze medal match - Bajrang Punia


When and Where to watch

You can catch all the action LIVE on Sony Sports Network channels in India. You can also live stream it on the Sony LIV application or website if you have the required subscription. Alternatively, you can also watch the live matches on Doordarshan (DD) Sports and listen to the commentary on All India Radio. Here are the details of broadcasters in some more countries:

Japan: The Japan Consortium

USA: NBC Universal

UK: BBC, Eurosport

China: CCTV

Australia: Seven Network

Germany: ARD-ZDF

Brazil: Grupo Globo, Bandsports

Spain: RTVE

Italy: RAI

France: Eurosport

South Africa: SABC

