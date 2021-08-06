On Day 15 of the Tokyo Olympics, India will compete in two medal events. Check out the complete schedule below.





Schedule for Day 15

All timings are in IST





Golf

3:00 AM

Women's Individual Play Stroke Play Round 4 - Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar





Athletics

4:30 PM

Men's Javelin Throw Final - Neeraj Chopra





Wrestling

4:05 PM Approx (2nd Match from 4:00 PM)

Men's Freestyle 65kg Bronze medal match - Bajrang Punia





When and Where to watch

You can catch all the action LIVE on Sony Sports Network channels in India. You can also live stream it on the Sony LIV application or website if you have the required subscription. Alternatively, you can also watch the live matches on Doordarshan (DD) Sports and listen to the commentary on All India Radio. Here are the details of broadcasters in some more countries:

Japan: The Japan Consortium

USA: NBC Universal

UK: BBC, Eurosport

China: CCTV

Australia: Seven Network

Germany: ARD-ZDF

Brazil: Grupo Globo, Bandsports

Spain: RTVE

Italy: RAI

France: Eurosport

South Africa: SABC