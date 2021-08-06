Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics: Day 15, August 7 | Daily schedule, LIVE Streaming, When and Where to watch
On Day 15 of the Tokyo Olympics, India will compete in two medal events. Check out the complete schedule below.
Schedule for Day 15
All timings are in IST
Golf
3:00 AM
Women's Individual Play Stroke Play Round 4 - Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar
Athletics
4:30 PM
Men's Javelin Throw Final - Neeraj Chopra
Wrestling
4:05 PM Approx (2nd Match from 4:00 PM)
Men's Freestyle 65kg Bronze medal match - Bajrang Punia
When and Where to watch
You can catch all the action LIVE on Sony Sports Network channels in India. You can also live stream it on the Sony LIV application or website if you have the required subscription. Alternatively, you can also watch the live matches on Doordarshan (DD) Sports and listen to the commentary on All India Radio. Here are the details of broadcasters in some more countries:
Japan: The Japan Consortium
USA: NBC Universal
UK: BBC, Eurosport
China: CCTV
Australia: Seven Network
Germany: ARD-ZDF
Brazil: Grupo Globo, Bandsports
Spain: RTVE
Italy: RAI
France: Eurosport
South Africa: SABC