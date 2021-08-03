Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics: Day 11 LIVE, Aug 03 — Men's hockey team, Sonam Malik in action —Updates, results, blog, scores
Follow our LIVE updates on Indian athletes at the Tokyo Olympics. Get the latest news, results and medal information from DAY 11.
On Day 11 of our Tokyo Olympics campaign, we will see the men's Hockey team taking on Belgium in the semifinals.
Eyes will be on Sonam Malik who will start India's wrestling campaign.
Stay tuned with us as we bring you all the results and updates from the matches of Day 11:
Live Updates
- 3 Aug 2021 3:13 AM GMT
Men's hockey semi-final- Ind vs Bel
SCORE UPDATE
58' BELGIUM 5 - INDIA 2
- 3 Aug 2021 3:08 AM GMT
Men's hockey semi-final- Ind vs Bel
CAN INDIA PULL A COMEBACK IN THE DYING MINUTES OF THE MATCH??
- 3 Aug 2021 3:05 AM GMT
Men's hockey semi-final- Ind vs Bel
HENDRICKS SCORESS!!!!
Belgium takes a 2 goal lead as Hendrick scores on a penalty shot
- 3 Aug 2021 3:02 AM GMT
Men's hockey semi-final- Ind vs Bel
SREEJESH KEEPS INDIA IN THE CONTEST WITH A SAVE!!!!
53' OOOPS THE RED LIONS HAVE ANOTHER PC!!
- 3 Aug 2021 2:57 AM GMT
Men's hockey semi-final- Ind vs Bel
Third PC in succession for Belgium
ANDDD BELGIUM SCORESSS!!
IND 2-3 BELGIUM
- 3 Aug 2021 2:54 AM GMT
Men's hockey semi-final- Ind vs Bel
Another PC for Belgium!!
Brilliant stop from AMIT!!
- 3 Aug 2021 2:49 AM GMT
Men's hockey semi-final- Ind vs Bel
Final quarter begins!!
- 3 Aug 2021 2:46 AM GMT
Men's hockey semi-final- Ind vs Bel
End of Q3
the first quarter of the match where not a single goal scored!
INDIA 2 - BELGIUM 2
THE PACE SLOWS DOWN IN THE HEAT
FIFTEEN MINUTES TO GO -WHO WILL BLINK FIRST????
- 3 Aug 2021 2:34 AM GMT
Men's hockey semi-final- Ind vs Bel
BELGIUM TRY TO MUSCLE INDIA OUT OF THE STRIKING CIRCLE
34' INDIA IN THE BELGIAN CIRCLE - POWER FROM THE BELGIAN DEFENCE ON DISPLAY