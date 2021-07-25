Tokyo Olympics — Day 1: A look at all the gold medalists

Olympic action continued in Tokyo on Saturday, as world number one Distria Krasniqi of Kosovo overwhelmed Japan's Funa Tonaki to claim gold in the under-48kg judo final.

Krasniqi follows in the footsteps of Majlinda Kelmendi who claimed judo gold at the Rio Games in 2016 - the first Kosovan to win an Olympic medal of any colour. Meanwhile, a dramatic late score earned firm favourite Panipak Wongpattanakit the women's under-49kg taekwondo crown.

17-year-old Spaniard Adriana Cerezo Iglesias looked to have done enough to clinch victory before Wongpattanakit edged it 11-10 to snatch gold in the dying seconds.

Italy's Vito Dell'Aquila beat 19-year-old Mohamed Khalil Jendoubi of Tunisia 16-12 to win gold in the men's 58kg taekwondo final. In another dramatic finish, the two men were tied at 10-10 with seconds left on the clock before Dell'Aquila won with a series of strikes.

Naohisa Takato (Source: The Hindu)

Naohisa Takato had the special honour of being Japan's first gold medallist at Tokyo 2020 after winning by ippon over Taiwan's Yang Yung Wei in the judo men's -60kg contest. Takato was also the bronze medallist in the same event in Rio 2016.



Fencing also took centre stage on Saturday as Sun Yiwen won China's third gold of the Games, edging Ana Maria Popescu of Romania to win the women's individual epee event. Javad Foroughi became the oldest Iranian athlete to win an Olympic medal, earning gold in the men's 10-metre air pistol category.

41-year-old Foroughi also set an Olympic record with 244.8 points, finishing 6.9 ahead of silver medalist Damir Mikec of Serbia.

Women's football was in the spotlight on Saturday as Dominique Janssen's 79th-minute goal pulled the Netherlands into a 3-3 draw with Brazil in a thrilling women's game in Group F.