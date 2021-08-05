After an incredible day on Day 13, Day 14 will be even more thrilling. The women's hockey team will aim for bronze, while Bajrang Punia will begin his Tokyo Olympics campaign on Day 14. Check the full schedule below.

Schedule for Day 14

All timings are in IST





Golf

4:00 AM

Women's Individual Play Stroke Play Round 3 - Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar





Athletics

2:00 PM

Men's 50km Race Walk Final - Gurpreet Singh





1:00 PM

Women's 20km Race Walk Final - Priyanka Goswami and Bhawna Jat





17:07 PM

Men's 4 x 400m Relay Round 1 Heat 2

Hockey

7:00 AM

Women's Bronze medal match - India vs Great Britain





Wrestling

8:35 AM Approx (8th match from 8:00 AM)

Men's Freestyle 65kg 1/8 Final - Bajrang Punia





8:05 AM Approx (2nd match from 8:00 AM)

Women's Freestyle 50kg 1/8 Final - Seema Bisla





When and Where to watch

You can catch all the action LIVE on Sony Sports Network channels in India. You can also live stream it on the Sony LIV application or website if you have the required subscription. Alternatively, you can also watch the live matches on Doordarshan (DD) Sports and listen to the commentary on All India Radio. Here are the details of broadcasters in some more countries:





Japan: The Japan Consortium

USA: NBC Universal

UK: BBC, Eurosport

China: CCTV

Australia: Seven Network

Germany: ARD-ZDF

Brazil: Grupo Globo, Bandsports

Spain: RTVE

Italy: RAI

France: Eurosport

South Africa: SABC



