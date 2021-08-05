Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics: Day 14, August 6 | Daily schedule, LIVE Streaming, When and Where to watch
Check out the complete schedule of events featuring Indian players on Day 14 of the Tokyo Olympics
After an incredible day on Day 13, Day 14 will be even more thrilling. The women's hockey team will aim for bronze, while Bajrang Punia will begin his Tokyo Olympics campaign on Day 14. Check the full schedule below.
Schedule for Day 14
All timings are in IST
Golf
4:00 AM
Women's Individual Play Stroke Play Round 3 - Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar
Athletics
2:00 PM
Men's 50km Race Walk Final - Gurpreet Singh
1:00 PM
Women's 20km Race Walk Final - Priyanka Goswami and Bhawna Jat
17:07 PM
Men's 4 x 400m Relay Round 1 Heat 2
Hockey
7:00 AM
Women's Bronze medal match - India vs Great Britain
Wrestling
8:35 AM Approx (8th match from 8:00 AM)
Men's Freestyle 65kg 1/8 Final - Bajrang Punia
8:05 AM Approx (2nd match from 8:00 AM)
Women's Freestyle 50kg 1/8 Final - Seema Bisla
When and Where to watch
You can catch all the action LIVE on Sony Sports Network channels in India. You can also live stream it on the Sony LIV application or website if you have the required subscription. Alternatively, you can also watch the live matches on Doordarshan (DD) Sports and listen to the commentary on All India Radio. Here are the details of broadcasters in some more countries:
Japan: The Japan Consortium
USA: NBC Universal
UK: BBC, Eurosport
China: CCTV
Australia: Seven Network
Germany: ARD-ZDF
Brazil: Grupo Globo, Bandsports
Spain: RTVE
Italy: RAI
France: Eurosport
South Africa: SABC