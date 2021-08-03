Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics: Day 12, August 4 | Daily schedule, LIVE Streaming, When and Where to watch
Check out the complete schedule of events featuring Indian players on Day 12 of the Tokyo Olympics
It's going to be a big day for India in Tokyo Olympics. Indian women's hockey team will play the semifinals against Argentina, Lovlina will compete for a medal in the boxing event, while Neeraj Chopra and Shivpal will compete in the javelin throw event on Wednesday. Check out the full schedule below.
Schedule for Day 12
All Timings are in IST
Golf
4:00 AM
Women's Individual Stroke Play Round 1 - Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar
Athletics
5:35 AM
Men's Javelin Throw Qualification - Group A - Neeraj Chopra
7:05 AM
Men's Javelin Throw Qualification - Group B - Shivpal Singh
Boxing
11:00 AM
Women's Welter (64-69kg) Semifinal 1 - Lovlina Borgohain
Hockey
3:30 PM
Women's Semifinal - India vs Argentina
Wrestling
8:00 AM onwards
Men's Freestyle 57kg 1/8 Final - Ravi Kumar
8:00 AM onwards
Women's Freestyle 57kg 1/8 Final - Anshu Malik
8:00 AM onwards
Men's Freestyle 86kg 1/8 Final - Deepak Punia
When and Where to watch
You can catch all the action LIVE on Sony Sports Network channels in India. You can also live stream it on the Sony LIV application or website if you have the required subscription. Alternatively, you can also watch the live matches on Doordarshan (DD) Sports and listen to the commentary on All India Radio. Here are the details of broadcasters in some more countries:
Japan: The Japan Consortium
USA: NBC Universal
UK: BBC, Eurosport
China: CCTV
Australia: Seven Network
Germany: ARD-ZDF
Brazil: Grupo Globo, Bandsports
Spain: RTVE
Italy: RAI
France: Eurosport
South Africa: SABC