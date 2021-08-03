It's going to be a big day for India in Tokyo Olympics. Indian women's hockey team will play the semifinals against Argentina, Lovlina will compete for a medal in the boxing event, while Neeraj Chopra and Shivpal will compete in the javelin throw event on Wednesday. Check out the full schedule below.





Schedule for Day 12

All Timings are in IST





Golf

4:00 AM

Women's Individual Stroke Play Round 1 - Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar





Athletics

5:35 AM

Men's Javelin Throw Qualification - Group A - Neeraj Chopra





7:05 AM

Men's Javelin Throw Qualification - Group B - Shivpal Singh





Boxing

11:00 AM

Women's Welter (64-69kg) Semifinal 1 - Lovlina Borgohain





Hockey

3:30 PM

Women's Semifinal - India vs Argentina





Wrestling

8:00 AM onwards

Men's Freestyle 57kg 1/8 Final - Ravi Kumar





8:00 AM onwards

Women's Freestyle 57kg 1/8 Final - Anshu Malik





8:00 AM onwards

Men's Freestyle 86kg 1/8 Final - Deepak Punia





When and Where to watch

You can catch all the action LIVE on Sony Sports Network channels in India. You can also live stream it on the Sony LIV application or website if you have the required subscription. Alternatively, you can also watch the live matches on Doordarshan (DD) Sports and listen to the commentary on All India Radio. Here are the details of broadcasters in some more countries:

Japan: The Japan Consortium

USA: NBC Universal

UK: BBC, Eurosport

China: CCTV

Australia: Seven Network

Germany: ARD-ZDF

Brazil: Grupo Globo, Bandsports

Spain: RTVE

Italy: RAI

France: Eurosport

South Africa: SABC