Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics: Day 11, August 3 | Daily schedule, LIVE Streaming, When and Where to watch
Check out the complete schedule of events featuring Indian players on Day 11 of the Tokyo Olympics
India's wrestling campaign will begin tomorrow, and the hockey team will compete in the semi-finals on Day 11. Check out the full schedule below.
Schedule for Day 11
All timings are in IST
Athletics
5:50 AM
Women's Jewlin Throw Qualification - Group A - Annu Rani
3:45 PM
Men's Shotput Qualifications- Group A -Tajindarpal Singh Toor
Hockey
7:00 AM
Men's Semifinals - India vs Belgium
Wrestling
9: 30 AM Approx (7th Match from 8:30 AM)
Women's Freestyle 62kg 1/8 Final - Sonam Malik
When and Where to Watch
You can catch all the action LIVE on Sony Sports Network channels in India. You can also live stream it on the Sony LIV application or website if you have the required subscription. Alternatively, you can also watch the live matches on Doordarshan (DD) Sports and listen to the commentary on All India Radio. Here are the details of broadcasters in some more countries:
Japan: The Japan Consortium
USA: NBC Universal
UK: BBC, Eurosport
China: CCTV
Australia: Seven Network
Germany: ARD-ZDF
Brazil: Grupo Globo, Bandsports
Spain: RTVE
Italy: RAI
France: Eurosport
South Africa: SABC