India's wrestling campaign will begin tomorrow, and the hockey team will compete in the semi-finals on Day 11. Check out the full schedule below.

Schedule for Day 11

All timings are in IST





Athletics

5:50 AM

Women's Jewlin Throw Qualification - Group A - Annu Rani





3:45 PM

Men's Shotput Qualifications- Group A -Tajindarpal Singh Toor





Hockey

7:00 AM

Men's Semifinals - India vs Belgium





Wrestling

9: 30 AM Approx (7th Match from 8:30 AM)

Women's Freestyle 62kg 1/8 Final - Sonam Malik





When and Where to Watch

You can catch all the action LIVE on Sony Sports Network channels in India. You can also live stream it on the Sony LIV application or website if you have the required subscription. Alternatively, you can also watch the live matches on Doordarshan (DD) Sports and listen to the commentary on All India Radio. Here are the details of broadcasters in some more countries:

Japan: The Japan Consortium

USA: NBC Universal

UK: BBC, Eurosport

China: CCTV

Australia: Seven Network

Germany: ARD-ZDF

Brazil: Grupo Globo, Bandsports

Spain: RTVE

Italy: RAI

France: Eurosport

South Africa: SABC