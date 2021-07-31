Important games on Day 8 include the Gold Medal event in Golf and the Boxing and Hockey Quarterfinals. Check the full schedule below.





Schedule for day 8

Timings are in IST





Golf

4:00 AM

Men's Individual play stroke 4 - Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane





Boxing

9:36 AM

Men's Super Heavy (+91 Kg) Quarterfinals - Satish Kumar





Hockey

5:30 PM

Men's Quarterfinals - India vs Great Britain





Badminton

5:00 PM

Women's Singles Bronze Medal Match - PV Sindhu vs Jiao Bing He





Equestrian

4:15 AM

Eventing - Cross Country - Fouaad Mirza



When and Where to Watch

You can catch all the action LIVE on Sony Sports Network channels in India. You can also live stream it on the Sony LIV application or website if you have the required subscription. Alternatively, you can also watch the live matches on Doordarshan (DD) Sports and listen to the commentary on All India Radio. Here are the details of broadcasters in some more countries:

Japan: The Japan Consortium

USA: NBC Universal UK: BBC

Eurosport China: CCTV

Australia: Seven Network

Germany: ARD-ZDF

Brazil: Grupo Globo Bandsports

Spain: RTVE

Italy: RAI

France: Eurosport

South Africa: SABC