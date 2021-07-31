Top
Bg

INDIA AT TOKYO OLYMPICS

INDIA AT OLYMPICS

Gold 0
silver 1
Bronze 0
india
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Tokyo 2020

Tokyo Olympics: Day 9, August 1 | Daily schedule, LIVE Streaming, When and Where to watch

Check out the complete schedule of events featuring Indian players on Day 9 of the Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympics Logo
X

Tokyo 2020 (Source: Olympics)

By

Keyur Jain

Updated: 2021-07-31T20:11:11+05:30

Important games on Day 8 include the Gold Medal event in Golf and the Boxing and Hockey Quarterfinals. Check the full schedule below.


Schedule for day 8

Timings are in IST


Golf

4:00 AM

Men's Individual play stroke 4 - Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane


Boxing

9:36 AM
Men's Super Heavy (+91 Kg) Quarterfinals - Satish Kumar


Hockey

5:30 PM

Men's Quarterfinals - India vs Great Britain


Badminton

5:00 PM

Women's Singles Bronze Medal Match - PV Sindhu vs Jiao Bing He


Equestrian

4:15 AM

Eventing - Cross Country - Fouaad Mirza


When and Where to Watch

You can catch all the action LIVE on Sony Sports Network channels in India. You can also live stream it on the Sony LIV application or website if you have the required subscription. Alternatively, you can also watch the live matches on Doordarshan (DD) Sports and listen to the commentary on All India Radio. Here are the details of broadcasters in some more countries:

Japan: The Japan Consortium

USA: NBC Universal UK: BBC

Eurosport China: CCTV

Australia: Seven Network

Germany: ARD-ZDF

Brazil: Grupo Globo Bandsports

Spain: RTVE

Italy: RAI

France: Eurosport

South Africa: SABC

Tokyo Olympics 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X