Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics: Day 9, August 1 | Daily schedule, LIVE Streaming, When and Where to watch
Check out the complete schedule of events featuring Indian players on Day 9 of the Tokyo Olympics
Important games on Day 8 include the Gold Medal event in Golf and the Boxing and Hockey Quarterfinals. Check the full schedule below.
Schedule for day 8
Timings are in IST
Golf
4:00 AM
Men's Individual play stroke 4 - Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane
Boxing
9:36 AM
Men's Super Heavy (+91 Kg) Quarterfinals - Satish Kumar
Hockey
5:30 PM
Men's Quarterfinals - India vs Great Britain
Badminton
5:00 PM
Women's Singles Bronze Medal Match - PV Sindhu vs Jiao Bing He
Equestrian
4:15 AM
Eventing - Cross Country - Fouaad Mirza
When and Where to Watch
You can catch all the action LIVE on Sony Sports Network channels in India. You can also live stream it on the Sony LIV application or website if you have the required subscription. Alternatively, you can also watch the live matches on Doordarshan (DD) Sports and listen to the commentary on All India Radio. Here are the details of broadcasters in some more countries:
Japan: The Japan Consortium
USA: NBC Universal UK: BBC
Eurosport China: CCTV
Australia: Seven Network
Germany: ARD-ZDF
Brazil: Grupo Globo Bandsports
Spain: RTVE
Italy: RAI
France: Eurosport
South Africa: SABC