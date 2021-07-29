On Day 7 of the Tokyo Olympics, there's a lot of action coming up, as Athletics events are starting from Day 7. Check out the complete schedule below.

Schedule for Day 7





Timings are in IST





Golf

4:00 AM

Men's Individual Play Stroke Round 2 - Anirban Lahiri, Udayan Mane





Archery

6:00 AM

Women's Archery 1/8 Eliminations - Deepika Kumari





Sailing

8:35 AM

Men's Skiff 49-er - Race 07 - Ganapathy Kelapanda / Varun Thakkar





8:35 AM

Women's One Person Dinghy - Laser Radial - Race 09 - Nethra Kumanan





11:05 AM

Men's One Person Dinghy - Laser - Race 09 - Vishnu Saravanan





Athletics

6:17 AM

Men's 3000m Steeplechase Round 1 - Heat 2 - Avinash Sable





8:27 AM

Men's 400m Hurdles Round 1 - Heat 5 - M. P. Jabir





4:42 PM

4 x 400m Relay Mixed Round 1 - Heat 2





Hockey

8:15 AM

Women's Pool A - India vs Ireland





3:00 PM

Men's Pool A - India vs Japan





Boxing

8:18 AM

Women's Light (57-60kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16 - Simranjit Kaur Bhatt





8:48 AM

Women's Welter (64-69kg) Quarterfinal - Lovlina Borgohain





Badminton

1:15 PM

Women's Singles Quarterfinals - PV Sindhu





Equestrian

2:00 PM

Dressage - Team and Individual Day 1 - Fouaad Mirza





When and Where to Watch

You can catch all the action LIVE on Sony Sports Network channels in India. You can also live stream it on the Sony LIV application or website if you have the required subscription. Alternatively, you can also watch the live matches on Doordarshan (DD) Sports and listen to the commentary on All India Radio. Here are the details of broadcasters in some more countries:

Japan: The Japan Consortium

USA: NBC Universal

UK: BBC, Eurosport

China: CCTV

Australia: Seven Network

Germany: ARD-ZDF

Brazil: Grupo Globo, Bandsports

Spain: RTVE

Italy: RAI

France: Eurosport

South Africa: SABC



