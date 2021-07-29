Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics: Day 7, July 30 | Daily schedule, LIVE Streaming, When and Where to watch
Check out the complete schedule of events featuring Indian players on Day 7 of the Tokyo Olympics
On Day 7 of the Tokyo Olympics, there's a lot of action coming up, as Athletics events are starting from Day 7. Check out the complete schedule below.
Schedule for Day 7
Timings are in IST
Golf
4:00 AM
Men's Individual Play Stroke Round 2 - Anirban Lahiri, Udayan Mane
Archery
6:00 AM
Women's Archery 1/8 Eliminations - Deepika Kumari
Sailing
8:35 AM
Men's Skiff 49-er - Race 07 - Ganapathy Kelapanda / Varun Thakkar
8:35 AM
Women's One Person Dinghy - Laser Radial - Race 09 - Nethra Kumanan
11:05 AM
Men's One Person Dinghy - Laser - Race 09 - Vishnu Saravanan
Athletics
6:17 AM
Men's 3000m Steeplechase Round 1 - Heat 2 - Avinash Sable
8:27 AM
Men's 400m Hurdles Round 1 - Heat 5 - M. P. Jabir
4:42 PM
4 x 400m Relay Mixed Round 1 - Heat 2
Hockey
8:15 AM
Women's Pool A - India vs Ireland
3:00 PM
Men's Pool A - India vs Japan
Boxing
8:18 AM
Women's Light (57-60kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16 - Simranjit Kaur Bhatt
8:48 AM
Women's Welter (64-69kg) Quarterfinal - Lovlina Borgohain
Badminton
1:15 PM
Women's Singles Quarterfinals - PV Sindhu
Equestrian
2:00 PM
Dressage - Team and Individual Day 1 - Fouaad Mirza
When and Where to Watch
You can catch all the action LIVE on Sony Sports Network channels in India. You can also live stream it on the Sony LIV application or website if you have the required subscription. Alternatively, you can also watch the live matches on Doordarshan (DD) Sports and listen to the commentary on All India Radio. Here are the details of broadcasters in some more countries:
Japan: The Japan Consortium
USA: NBC Universal
UK: BBC, Eurosport
China: CCTV
Australia: Seven Network
Germany: ARD-ZDF
Brazil: Grupo Globo, Bandsports
Spain: RTVE
Italy: RAI
France: Eurosport
South Africa: SABC