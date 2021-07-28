Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics: Day 6, July 29 | Daily schedule, LIVE Streaming, When and Where to watch
Check out the complete schedule of events featuring Indian players on Day 6 of the Tokyo Olympics
On Day 6 of the Tokyo Olympics, two Olympic medalists from India, Mary Kom and PV Sindhu will be in action in their respective events. Check the full schedule below.
Schedule for Day 6
Timings are in IST
Golf
4:00 AM
Men's Individual Play Stroke Round 1 - Anirban Lahiri, Udayan Mane
Shooting
5:30 AM
25m Pistol Women's Qualification - Rani Sarnobat, Manu Bhaker
Archery
7:31 AM
Men's Individual 1/32 Eliminations - Atanu Das
Sailing
8:35 AM
Men's One Person Dinghy - Laser - Race 07 -Vishnu Saravanan
Race 8 will be followed
8:35 AM
Men's Skiff 49-er - Race 05 - Ganapathy Kelapanda / Varun Thakkar
Race 6 will be followed
8:45 AM
Women's One Person Dinghy - Laser Radial - Race 07 - Nethra Kumanan
Race 8 will be followed
Rowing
TBD
Lightweight Men's Double Sculls Finals - Arjun Jat / Arvind Singh
Badminton
6:15 AM
Women's Singles Round of 16 - PV Sindhu
Hockey
6:00 AM
Men's Pool A - India vs Argentina
Boxing
8:48 AM
Men's Super Heavy Preliminaries Round of 16 - Satish Kumar
3:36 PM
Women's Fly (48-51kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16 - Mary Kom
4:16 PM
Men's 100m Butterfly Heats 2 - Sajan Prakash
When and Where to Watch
You can catch all the action LIVE on Sony Sports Network channels in India. You can also live stream it on the Sony LIV application or website if you have the required subscription. Alternatively, you can also watch the live matches on Doordarshan (DD) Sports and listen to the commentary on All India Radio. Here are the details of broadcasters in some more countries:
Japan: The Japan Consortium
USA: NBC Universal
UK: BBC, Eurosport
China: CCTV
Australia: Seven Network
Germany: ARD-ZDF
Brazil: Grupo Globo, Bandsports
Spain: RTVE
Italy: RAI
France: Eurosport
South Africa: SABC