On Day 6 of the Tokyo Olympics, two Olympic medalists from India, Mary Kom and PV Sindhu will be in action in their respective events. Check the full schedule below.





Schedule for Day 6

Timings are in IST

Golf

4:00 AM

Men's Individual Play Stroke Round 1 - Anirban Lahiri, Udayan Mane





Shooting

5:30 AM

25m Pistol Women's Qualification - Rani Sarnobat, Manu Bhaker





Archery

7:31 AM

Men's Individual 1/32 Eliminations - Atanu Das





Sailing

8:35 AM

Men's One Person Dinghy - Laser - Race 07 -Vishnu Saravanan

Race 8 will be followed





8:35 AM

Men's Skiff 49-er - Race 05 - Ganapathy Kelapanda / Varun Thakkar

Race 6 will be followed





8:45 AM

Women's One Person Dinghy - Laser Radial - Race 07 - Nethra Kumanan

Race 8 will be followed





Rowing

TBD

Lightweight Men's Double Sculls Finals - Arjun Jat / Arvind Singh





Badminton

6:15 AM

Women's Singles Round of 16 - PV Sindhu





Hockey

6:00 AM

Men's Pool A - India vs Argentina





Boxing

8:48 AM

Men's Super Heavy Preliminaries Round of 16 - Satish Kumar





3:36 PM

Women's Fly (48-51kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 16 - Mary Kom





4:16 PM

Men's 100m Butterfly Heats 2 - Sajan Prakash





When and Where to Watch

You can catch all the action LIVE on Sony Sports Network channels in India. You can also live stream it on the Sony LIV application or website if you have the required subscription. Alternatively, you can also watch the live matches on Doordarshan (DD) Sports and listen to the commentary on All India Radio. Here are the details of broadcasters in some more countries:

Japan: The Japan Consortium

USA: NBC Universal

UK: BBC, Eurosport

China: CCTV

Australia: Seven Network

Germany: ARD-ZDF

Brazil: Grupo Globo, Bandsports

Spain: RTVE

Italy: RAI

France: Eurosport

South Africa: SABC











