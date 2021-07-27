On Day 5 of our Tokyo Olympics campaign, we will see some exciting events and players competing in different events

Schedule for Day 5

Timings are in IST

Archery

7:31 AM

Men's Individual - Tarundeep Rai

12:30

Men's Individual - Pravin Jadhav

2:14 PM

Women's Individual - Deepika Kumari





Sailing

8:35 AM

Men's Skiff - 49er Race 4 - Ganapathy Kelapanda / Varun Thakkar

Race 5 and 6 will be followed





Rowing

TBD

Lightweight Men's Double Sculls Semifinals - Arjun Jat/ Arvind Singh





Badminton

7:30 AM

Women's Singles Group Stage - PV Sindhu

2:30 PM

Men's Singles Group Stage - Sai Praneeth





Boxing

2:33 PM

Women's Middle (69-75kg) Preliminaries - Round of 16 - Pooja Rani





Hockey

6:30 AM

Women's Pool A - Great Britain vs India





When and Where to Watch

You can catch all the action LIVE on Sony Sports Network channels in India. You can also live stream it on the Sony LIV application or website if you have the required subscription. Alternatively, you can also watch the live matches on Doordarshan (DD) Sports and listen to the commentary on All India Radio. Here are the details of broadcasters in some more countries:

Japan: The Japan Consortium

USA: NBC Universal

UK: BBC, Eurosport

China: CCTV

Australia: Seven Network

Germany: ARD-ZDF

Brazil: Grupo Globo, Bandsports

Spain: RTVE

Italy: RAI

France: Eurosport

South Africa: SABC