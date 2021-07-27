Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics: Day 5, July 28 | Daily schedule, LIVE Streaming, When and Where to watch
Check out the complete schedule of events featuring Indian players on Day 5 of the Tokyo Olympics
On Day 5 of our Tokyo Olympics campaign, we will see some exciting events and players competing in different events
Schedule for Day 5
Timings are in IST
Archery
7:31 AM
Men's Individual - Tarundeep Rai
12:30
Men's Individual - Pravin Jadhav
2:14 PM
Women's Individual - Deepika Kumari
Sailing
8:35 AM
Men's Skiff - 49er Race 4 - Ganapathy Kelapanda / Varun Thakkar
Race 5 and 6 will be followed
Rowing
TBD
Lightweight Men's Double Sculls Semifinals - Arjun Jat/ Arvind Singh
Badminton
7:30 AM
Women's Singles Group Stage - PV Sindhu
2:30 PM
Men's Singles Group Stage - Sai Praneeth
Boxing
2:33 PM
Women's Middle (69-75kg) Preliminaries - Round of 16 - Pooja Rani
Hockey
6:30 AM
Women's Pool A - Great Britain vs India
When and Where to Watch
You can catch all the action LIVE on Sony Sports Network channels in India. You can also live stream it on the Sony LIV application or website if you have the required subscription. Alternatively, you can also watch the live matches on Doordarshan (DD) Sports and listen to the commentary on All India Radio. Here are the details of broadcasters in some more countries:
Japan: The Japan Consortium
USA: NBC Universal
UK: BBC, Eurosport
China: CCTV
Australia: Seven Network
Germany: ARD-ZDF
Brazil: Grupo Globo, Bandsports
Spain: RTVE
Italy: RAI
France: Eurosport
South Africa: SABC