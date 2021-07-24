Tokyo Olympics: Day 1, July 24 | Daily schedule, LIVE Streaming, When and Where to watch

The stage is set for the athletes to compete in the carnival of sports and the world's biggest sporting event, the Tokyo Olympics. The best athletes from the country will be competing in various sports on July 24th, which could be the most rewarding day for the country in the Olympics.

Shooting, Weightlifting, and Archery will be the highlight events for India on Saturday.

Schedule for Day 1

All timings are in IST

Rowing

7:30 AM - Lightweight Men's Double Sculls Heat 2 - Arjun Jat and Arvind Singh





Shooting

5 AM

10m Air Rifle Women's Qualification - Apurvi Chandela and Elavenil Valarivan

7:15 AM

10m Air Rifle Women's Finals

9:30 AM

10m Air Pistol Men's Qualification - Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma

12:00 AM

10m Air Pistol Men's Finals





Table Tennis

8:30 AM

Mixed Doubles Round of 16 - Sharath and Manika

12:15 PM



Women's Singles Round 1 - Manika Batra

1:00 PM

Women's Singles Round 1 - Sutirtha Mukherjee





Badminton

8:50 AM



Men's Doubles Group Play Stage - Satwik/Chirag

9:30 AM

Men's Singles Group Play Stage - Sai Praneeth





Archery

06:00 AM

Mixed Team 1/8 Eliminations - Pravin Jadhav and Deepika Kumari

11:04 AM

Mixed Team Quarterfinals

12:01 PM

Mixed Team Semifinals

12:55 PM

Mixed Team Bronze Match

01:15 PM

Mixed Team Gold Match





Hockey

6:30 AM

New Zealand vs India - Men's Team

5:15 PM



Netherlands vs India - Women's Team





Boxing

3:54 PM

Men's Welter (63-69kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32 - Vikas Krishan





Judo

9:00 AM Approx (10th match from 7:30 AM)

Women -48 kg Elimination Rounds - Sushila Devi





Weightlifting

10:20 AM

Women's 49 kg Group A - Mirabai Chanu





Tennis

9:00 AM Approx (2nd match from 7:30 AM)

Men's Singles Round 1 - Sumit Nagal





When and Where to Watch

You can catch all the action LIVE on Sony Sports Network channels in India. You can also live stream it on the Sony LIV application or website if you have the required subscription. Alternatively, you can also watch the live matches on Doordarshan (DD) Sports and listen to the commentary on All India Radio.

Here are the details of broadcasters in some more countries:

Japan: The Japan Consortium

USA: NBC Universal

UK: BBC, Eurosport

China: CCTV

Australia: Seven Network

Germany: ARD-ZDF

Brazil: Grupo Globo, Bandsports

Spain: RTVE

Italy: RAI

France: Eurosport

South Africa: SABC