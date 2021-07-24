Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics: Day 1, July 24 | Daily schedule, LIVE Streaming, When and Where to watch
India will be aiming for a large medal haul on Saturday with the athletes participating in different events
The stage is set for the athletes to compete in the carnival of sports and the world's biggest sporting event, the Tokyo Olympics. The best athletes from the country will be competing in various sports on July 24th, which could be the most rewarding day for the country in the Olympics.
Shooting, Weightlifting, and Archery will be the highlight events for India on Saturday.
Schedule for Day 1
All timings are in IST
Rowing
7:30 AM - Lightweight Men's Double Sculls Heat 2 - Arjun Jat and Arvind Singh
Shooting
5 AM
10m Air Rifle Women's Qualification - Apurvi Chandela and Elavenil Valarivan
7:15 AM
10m Air Rifle Women's Finals
9:30 AM
10m Air Pistol Men's Qualification - Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma
12:00 AM
10m Air Pistol Men's Finals
Table Tennis
8:30 AM
Mixed Doubles Round of 16 - Sharath and Manika
12:15 PM
Women's Singles Round 1 - Manika Batra
1:00 PM
Women's Singles Round 1 - Sutirtha Mukherjee
Badminton
8:50 AM
Men's Doubles Group Play Stage - Satwik/Chirag
9:30 AM
Men's Singles Group Play Stage - Sai Praneeth
Archery
06:00 AM
Mixed Team 1/8 Eliminations - Pravin Jadhav and Deepika Kumari
11:04 AM
Mixed Team Quarterfinals
12:01 PM
Mixed Team Semifinals
12:55 PM
Mixed Team Bronze Match
01:15 PM
Mixed Team Gold Match
Hockey
6:30 AM
New Zealand vs India - Men's Team
5:15 PM
Netherlands vs India - Women's Team
Boxing
3:54 PM
Men's Welter (63-69kg) - Preliminaries - Round of 32 - Vikas Krishan
Judo
9:00 AM Approx (10th match from 7:30 AM)
Women -48 kg Elimination Rounds - Sushila Devi
Weightlifting
10:20 AM
Women's 49 kg Group A - Mirabai Chanu
Tennis
9:00 AM Approx (2nd match from 7:30 AM)
Men's Singles Round 1 - Sumit Nagal
When and Where to Watch
You can catch all the action LIVE on Sony Sports Network channels in India. You can also live stream it on the Sony LIV application or website if you have the required subscription. Alternatively, you can also watch the live matches on Doordarshan (DD) Sports and listen to the commentary on All India Radio.
Here are the details of broadcasters in some more countries:
Japan: The Japan Consortium
USA: NBC Universal
UK: BBC, Eurosport
China: CCTV
Australia: Seven Network
Germany: ARD-ZDF
Brazil: Grupo Globo, Bandsports
Spain: RTVE
Italy: RAI
France: Eurosport
South Africa: SABC