Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Tokyo 2020
QUIZ! Can you name all the Olympic host cities from 1980 to 2016?
Guess all 10 host cities in under 2 minutes?
Hello, Quizzers!
The Olympic torch relay kicked off in Japan this week. As we gear up for the Tokyo Olympics, we challenge you to name all the Olympic host cities since 1980!
And remember, you need to finish this online quiz in under 2 minutes!
Play the quiz on Indian Sports and win prizes worth INR 4200! - https://bit.ly/3byl5h8
Next Story