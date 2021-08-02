Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics: Women's Football: Semi-Finals, Sweden vs Australia - Live Blog, catch all the action here
The second semi-final of women's football at the Olympics is here, the Socceroos take on Sweden in a fight for the place in the final.
The Australians take on song Sweden in second first semi-finals of the Women's football event at the Tokyo Olympics.
The match kicks off at 4:30 pm IST, and you can catch all the live-action here on the blog.
Live Updates
- 2 Aug 2021 11:11 AM GMT
'10 MINS
The score is 0-0 and ten minutes are over. Both teams not ready to take early risks.
- 2 Aug 2021 11:08 AM GMT
Australia's Starting XI
- 2 Aug 2021 10:54 AM GMT
SWEDEN LINE UP IS OUT
Sweden's Line up:
