Naveen Patnaik announces cash awards for medal winners in Tokyo olympics

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Thursday announced cash awards for the winners and participants from the state in the Olympics games to be held in Tokyo later this month. Patnaik announced that Rs 6 crore would be awarded to the gold medalist, Rs 4 crore to the silver medal winner and Rs 2.5 crore for the bronze medalist at the Tokyo Olympics for the players participating in the international event from the state.

He also announced an award of Rs 15 lakh for each of the athletes who have qualified for the olympics. The cash will be given for preparation for the games. While speaking to the Odisha olympians, Patnaik said, every athlete has a dream to go to olympics. He congratulated olympians from Odisha Dutee Chand, Pramod Bhagat, Deep Grace Ekka, Namita Toppo, Birendra Lakra and Amit Rohidas on the occasion.

"You have become a role model for the youths of Odisha. You are a source of pride for your family and for all of us. I hope that you will win medals through hard work, determination and discipline," Patnaik said. Participating in the event, Sports Minister TK Behera also congratulated the athletes and hoped that their success at the olympics would bring glory to Odisha in the field of sports.



While interacting with the chief minister, all the players gave their personal opinions and said that they would do well in the olympics to bring glory to the state and the country. They too thanked the state government for its cooperation. In a meeting with the players, the chief minister's Secretary VK Pandian, enquired about the preparations for the olympics and their requirements.