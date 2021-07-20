"Faster, higher, stronger - together," IOC adds fourth Olympic motto

The Olympic motto was amended to "faster, higher, stronger - together" during the International Olympic Committee's session here on Tuesday as the world waited for the pandemic-hit Tokyo Games to begin on July 23.

The word "together" after a hyphen has been added to the earlier motto, which was made up of three Latin words -- Citius, Altius, Fortius, translating to "Faster Higher Stronger" in English.

We move forward when we move together.



Introducing the new Olympic motto: Faster, Higher, Stronger - Together. #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/r87Ce99S4k — Olympics (@Olympics) July 20, 2021

The proposal to include the word together was made by IOC President Thomas Bach, which was endorsed by the body's Executive Board (EB) in April. Bach had suggested the motto should become "faster, higher, stronger - together" in response to the COVID-19 crisis.



"I made this proposal to express this need of solidarity to become faster, to be able to aim higher, to become stronger, for this we need to be together, it means we need solidarity," Bach had said during an IOC session in March.

The motto now reads 'Citius, Altius, Fortius – Communis' in Latin.