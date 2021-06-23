Top
TOKYO Olympics
:
Days
:
Hrs
:
Min
 
Sec
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Tokyo 2020

India's Tokyo Olympics theme song launched

Mohit Chauhan has composed and sung the song titled "Lakshya Tera Samne Hai".

Indias Tokyo Olympics theme song launched
X
By

PTI

Updated: 2021-06-23T21:24:00+05:30

India's "Official Olympic Theme Song" was launched on Wednesday ahead of the Summer Games in July-August.

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju was the chief guest at the event.

The event was organised by Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and attended by its President, Secretary General, Deputy Chef De Mission, Sports Secretary and DG Sports Authority of India (SAI).

Mohit Chauhan has composed and sung the song titled "Lakshya Tera Samne Hai".

The Games will open on July 23 and over 100 Indian athletes have qualified for the event so far.

Tokyo Olympics 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X