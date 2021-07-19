Indian athletes start training in Tokyo ahead of the Olympics

Indian athletes hit the ground running as they started their pre-Olympic training a day after landing here, hoping to live up to massive expectations in the pandemic-hit Games. The first batch of Indian athletes arrived on Sunday morning and checked in to the Games village after fulfilling the COVID-19 related protocol requirements.

The likes of archers Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das, table tennis players G Sathiyan and A Sharath Kamal, ace shuttlers PV Sindhu and B Sai Praneeth and lone Indian gymnast in fray, Pranati Nayak, started their training on Monday.

While archery couple Atanu and Deepika started sharpening their skills at the Yumenoshima Park this morning, paddlers Sathiyan and Sharath Kamal too began their preparations in search of an elusive Olympic medal in the sport.



Gymnasts Pranati Nayak also started her training this morning under the supervision of coach Laxman Manohar Sharma.

While shuttler Sindhu and Praneeth trained with singles coach Park Tae Sang, the men's doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy hit the courts along with their coach Mathias Boe.



The sailors, including V Sarvanan, the first to reach Tokyo, had already started their training on Sunday. Besides Saravanan (men's laser class), Nethra Kumanan, KC Ganapathy, and Varun Thakker, all of whom reached here last week, will be representing the country in the sailing event at the Tokyo Games.





Rowers Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh, who will compete in men's lightweight double scull and arrived in the Japanese capital on Saturday morning, underwent their first training session under the supervision of chief national coach Ismail Baig at the Sea Forest Waterway in Tokyo Bay here on Sunday.

Beautiful day at the Sea Forest Waterway at 2021 Tokyo Olympics !

Picture from today's practice session !

.#Cheer4India #TeamIndia #rowing pic.twitter.com/EJRzluFBQ8 — India Rowing (IND) 🇮🇳 (@IndiaRowing) July 18, 2021

The 15-strong group of Indian shooters also hit the range on Monday.







As per the protocols laid down by the Organising Committee, athletes arriving from India were required to undergo three-day mandatory quarantine upon reaching Tokyo which was later lifted, much to the relief of the country's athletes.



𝗣𝗛𝗜𝗥 𝗕𝗛𝗜 𝗗𝗜𝗟 𝗛𝗔𝗜 𝗛𝗜𝗡𝗗𝗨𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗡𝗜 🙏🏻



Mark of a legend is their humility and acknowledging their gratefulness for everything in life🥊@MangteC at dining hall in Olympic village this morning 😄#RingKeBaazigar#boxing#Tokyo2020#Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/EA05JyuK2f — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) July 19, 2021

On reaching the Games Village after clearing their Covid tests at the airport and receiving their PVC cards, the Indian athletes were allowed to use the common areas, including the gymnasium and dining hall.



After one year's delay, the Tokyo Olympics will finally be held under emergency conditions with no spectators because of the raging COVID-19 pandemic in the country.