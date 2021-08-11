Haryana government will provide better facilities to sportspersons in the state to help them improve their performance in various events, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Wednesday. He urged other states to formulate sports policies to help improve India's global position in the field.

Speaking at a virtual plenary session of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Khattar noted that though players from his state were among those who brought laurels for the country in Tokyo Olympics, India was still far behind other nations at 48th position in the medal tally. "We have won a gold medal in Olympics this time. So, we will further improve infrastructure. Our state is ahead of other states in sports. There is no doubt about it. But our country is far behind other nations. We are still at 48th in global sports (Olympics)," Khattar said. "Haryana will try its best to further improve its position but I would like to tell other states too that we all should formulate such a sports policy that can take the country forward in the field of sports," he added.

Replying to a question on his vision for the development of Haryana in the next 25 years, Khattar said his state has witnessed tremendous progress in various fields since it was carved out of the former state of East Punjab in 1966. "As we worked to ensure ease of doing business in the state, we will work to create a good system to ensure ease of living in the state," he said. He said his government has set development goals for education, health, employment, safety and security of the people in the state, and working on them to achieve the targets. Khattar said his government wants to make Haryana an attractive destination for entrepreneurship and investment.